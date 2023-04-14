Protesters target LVMH headquarters in Paris

Scores of French workers protesting against pension reforms flooded into the Paris headquarters of luxury group LVMH (LVMH.PA) on Thursday, calling for the rich to contribute more to financing the state pension.

According to Reuters, More than 100 protesters were seen milling around the wood-panelled entrance hall of the building on the upscale Avenue Montaigne and climbing an escalator that leads to the upper floors, while others filled the street outside, many waving flags of the railway workers' union Sud Rail.

"If you're looking for money to finance pensions, take it from the pockets of billionaires," said Fabien Villedieu, a representative of the Sud Rail union said, stressing that the protest was "symbolic and peaceful."

LVMH's billionaire Chairman and Chief Executive Bernard Arnault has been a frequent target in slogans and chants during protests in France.

LVMH has benefited from a post-pandemic rebound in demand for luxury goods, and its shares have risen nearly 26% since the start of this year, cementing its lead as Europe's most valuable company.