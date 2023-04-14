Kylie Jenner drops another hint of dating Timothée Chalamet: Details inside

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are fueling to the rumors about their supposed romance ... because her car is in the driveway of his Bev Hills home!
As reported by TMZ, the makeup mogul's black Range Rover SUV was spotted at Timothée's sprawling estate on Thursday afternoon.
Although, Kylie wasn't sightseeing, her car being seen in the Bones and All actor's driveway proves that the billionaire knew where she was headed.
The rumors of romance swirled around the Kylie Cosmetics founder and Timothée recently, but there's been no official confirmation from either side about a relationship
Both of them were spotted chatting each other up at Paris Fashion Week in a video that was taking rounds online just a few days ago ... but this is the first time her vehicle has been photographed at his place.
For the unware, Kylie has two kids with rapper Travis Scott, daughter Stormi and son Aire, and she's previously been in a long-term relationship with Tyga.
Meanwhile, Timothée is also stranger to celebrity dating either ... he's been linked in the past to Eiza Gonzalez, Lily-Rose Depp and Lourdes Leon.
