Adam Brody spills the beans on Leighton Meester's attitude towards their chance love story

Adam Brody revealed on Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed that he was instantly smitten by his now-wife Leighton Meester when he saw her for the first time at Canter's deli in Los Angeles.

"I think the first time I saw her is when I met her at Canter's, the deli in Los Angeles," Brody fondly recalled. "I used to eat there all the time."

“That’s when I saw her, and, yeah, I was smitten instantly,” he said on the podcast. “And I was, you know, smitten for a long time. I didn’t get to know her for many years after, even though we even worked together briefly. She’s so lovely, and she’s so sweet. She’s so nice. She’s so good.”

The O.C. star proceeded to explain that for some time before they began dating, he couldn’t get a read on her or what she wanted from him.

“This is to her credit, she remained elusive to me for so long and aloof,” he shared.

Brody added that Meester remained elusive and aloof to him, and joked that she was "perfectly willing to let that message in the bottle return to sea at several points."

“I couldn’t get a total read because even though she professes to have been interested in me and all those things, not only did she not pursue that, I mean, she was perfectly willing to let that never happen.”

The couple got married in 2014, and they have a 7-year-old daughter named Arlo Day and a 2-year-old son, whose name they haven’t announced yet.