Coalition parties reject 'controversial' SC bench formed to take up SC bill

—APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The ruling alliance on Thursday rejected the formation of an eight-member "controversial" bench of the Supreme Court that will take up a set of petitions challenging the bill clipping the chief justice's powers.

In a statement issued today ahead of the SC hearing, the coalition partners vowed to resist attempts to take away parliament's authority and to interfere in its constitutional domain.

The hard-hitting response to the constitution of the bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial came just hours before the hearing was set to start.

The SC bench also includes Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed.

None of the judges who raised questions on the powers of the CJP were included in the bench.

The bench will take up three petitions challenging the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 amidst a boycott by the country’s top lawyers body of court proceedings in protest “against fixation of pleas in haste”.

A late-night announcement, made by PBC Vice Chairman Haroonur Rashid and Executive Committee Vice Chairman Hassan Raza Pasha, said that the chief justice constituted the bench in haste for hearing the petitions.

They said that the lawyers’ community would boycott the court proceedings across the country on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the bill — clipping CJP powers — was passed by a joint sitting of parliament after President Dr Arif Alvi returned it.

Subsequently, three separate petitions were filed by Raja Amer Khan, Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain and Mohammad Shafay Munir, among others, under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, asking the top court to set aside the bill.

In its statement today, the ruling alliance termed the development "unprecedented" and said that this is equivalent to sabotaging the credibility of the country’s highest court, making the constitutional process of justice “meaningless”.



“The division in the Supreme Court has reaffirmed the stance of the coalition parties,” the statement read, adding that the ruling alliance considers this as an “attack” on the parliament and its authority.

Highlighting the loopholes in the formation of the “controversial” bench, the coalition parties lamented the lack of representation from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While “strongly condemning” the move, the statement added that attempts to snatch the authority of the parliament and to interfere in its constitutional domain will be resisted.

“No compromise will be made on the authority of the parliament in the light of the Constitution of Pakistan,” the statement reiterated.