President Arif Alvi returns Supreme Court bill for 'reconsideration'

President Arif Alvi. —APP/File

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi returned on Saturday the bill limiting the chief justice's discretionary powers to take suo motu notice, to the parliament for review as per the provisions of the Article 75 of the Constitution, in order to meet the scrutiny about its validity.

In his letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the bill, the president said that the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, prima-facie travels beyond the competence of the parliament and can be assailed as colourable legislation.



The president said that he thought it fit and proper to return the bill, in accordance with the Constitution, with the request for reconsideration in order to meet the scrutiny about its validity (if assailed in the Court of Law).

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.