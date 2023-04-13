Govt’s legal team draws up strategy for SC notices

Supreme Court of Pakistan. — AFP/ file

ISLAMABAD: A legal team of the federal government, led by the law minister and the attorney general of Pakistan, briefed Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting on Wednesday on pending cases in the Supreme Court.

The meeting discussed the possible outcomes of the government’s stance on providing funds for the Punjab Assembly elections and petitions with regard to the vires of the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill 2023. During the meeting, a briefing was given on the formation of a bench by the Supreme Court, and the government team also prepared a strategy for notices issued by the apex court. Meanwhile, the prime minister postponed Wednesday’s meeting of the federal cabinet and called a new meeting at 12:30 pm on Thursday (today), which leaders of the coalition partners and federal ministers will attend to discuss the ongoing political situation in the country.

The participants of the meeting will discuss issues pertaining to the Punjab Assembly election funds and the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill 2023.