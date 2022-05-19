Perceived interference suo motu case: SC bars transfers, postings in high-profile cases

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday stopped the government from making new appointments, transferring and postings officers relating to high-profile cases heard.
A five-member bench of the top court headed by CJP Umar Ata Bandial issued the order while hearing a suo motu case relating to "perceived interference" by "persons in authority" in the investigation and legal proceedings of criminal matters against the government officials.
A day earlier, CJP Bandial took the suo motu notice of the perceived apprehension of "persons in authority" undermining the criminal justice system.
A five-member bench of the top court headed by the CJP took up the case today. The bench also comprised Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahir Ali Akbar and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar.
More to follow...
Imran Khan praises SC for verdict on Article 63, vows to not let "thieves" rule the country
SC issues split decision, party calls for the resignation of PM Shehbaz Sharif and CM Punjab Hamza Shahbaz
SC says Article 63-A cannot be interpreted in isolation; no verdict issued on lifetime disqualification of dissident...
China plans to provide more quality teaching resources to meet needs of Pakistani students to learn Chinese language,...
"These psychotic young people have to be caught and put behind bars immediately!" says Wildlife official
"The timing for examination are revised with immediate effect and shall be observed as 8 am to 11 am," read a...