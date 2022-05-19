Perceived interference suo motu case: SC bars transfers, postings in high-profile cases

Supreme Court of Pakistan. — AFP/ file

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday stopped the government from making new appointments, transferring and postings officers relating to high-profile cases heard.

A five-member bench of the top court headed by CJP Umar Ata Bandial issued the order while hearing a suo motu case relating to "perceived interference" by "persons in authority" in the investigation and legal proceedings of criminal matters against the government officials.

A day earlier, CJP Bandial took the suo motu notice of the perceived apprehension of "persons in authority" undermining the criminal justice system.

A five-member bench of the top court headed by the CJP took up the case today. The bench also comprised Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahir Ali Akbar and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar.

