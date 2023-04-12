When Ranbir Kapoor railed against 'remakes'

Self-styled film critic Kamaal R Khan has posted an old clip of Ranbir Kapoor on Twitter, where he aired his views against remakes, adding, "It's a brilliant statement of Ranbir Kapoor."

The megastar explained in the snippet that he seeks to create original content and wants other people to remake his films.

The Rockstar actor continued, "I feel new directors are coming in. We are at a time in the film industry where everyone is becoming brave, taking risks, actors are approaching characters which probably they would never approach early on. Every leading hero is thinking like a character. It is such a wonderful change that has come in the film industry. Why should I do a film that somebody has already done which is a big success. I want to create something new, something original. I want people to remake my film, why should I be a part of somebody else's," Ranbir had told Komal Nahta in an interview in 2013.

Earlier, the 40-year-old doubled down on his opinion against remakes.

"I think very early on in my career also, I was very against remaking a film, even remaking a song. I remember that one song I did, Bachna Ae Haseeno, I also had a little issue but I was also very new at that time, I didn't have a say into it. I believe I am in a position where I can create original content, I always believe that if there is a film that has been made, it has been made to the best abilities and it is very hard to kind of recreate it and do a better version of it," the actor told Times Now Digital.