More details of King Charles coronation invitation card revealed

The royal family last week released the official invitation card for the coronation of King Charles.

The card was shared on the social media accounts of the royal family. Almost a half a million people liked when it was shared by the official Instagram page of "The Royal Family".

Similarly, thousands of people reacted when it was posted on Twitter and other social media websites.





While many people praised the design of the card on social media, some royal fans discussed the origin of the design.

Sharing her opinion on the invitation, a royal commentator known as Princess Taman said it reminded her of the Books of Hours.

Some social media users said it also reminded them of tapestries XVth and XVI th centuries.