What is Shahid Afridi's 'biggest prison'?

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. — Instagram/safridiofficial

Former Pakistan national side captain Shahid Afridi has recently shared on Twitter that the “biggest prison” for a person is a home where there is no peace.

Afridi posted a picture of himself and his second youngest daughter — Asmara — on the microblogging platform.

In the caption of the picture he shared, Afridi wrote: “The biggest prison in the world is a home without Peace (Unknown). Blessed Sehri Hour.”

In the picture, Afridi is sitting on the lawn outside his home with his daughter in his lap. Both the father and daughter are facing away from the camera and seem to be looking up at the sky, enjoying a palpably delightful night.

The sky looks beautiful with the moon playing hide-and-seek with the clouds. In the click, we can see some beautiful green trees, adding to the beauty of the entire scene.

The ethereal beauty of the night seems to redouble with the fact that the picture is from Sehri time — one of the most special times for Muslims.

Afridi has never shied away from sharing his love for his family. Recently, he shared candid pictures of the birthday celebration of his son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The event was marked with the traditional birthday cake-cutting ceremony, and the two cricketing icons snapped some adorable pictures together, which were later shared on social media by Afridi.