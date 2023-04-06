Shaheen celebrates birthday today as Shahid Afridi shares cute pics

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates his birthday with his father-in-law Shahid Afridi on April 6, 2023. Twitter

Pakistan national cricket team's fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has turned 23 years old today [Thursday] as he celebrates his birthday on April 6 every year.

The 23-year-old cricket prodigy celebrated his birthday in the company of his family, including his father-in-law and former national team captain, Shahid Afridi.



They marked the occasion by cutting a birthday cake and snapping some memorable pictures together.

Shahid Afridi took to his social media to share some of the happy clicks from Shaheen's birthday celebration. He uploaded an adorable post captioned, "Happy birthday, Shaheen! Stay happy."

As Shaheen Shah Afridi continues to make strides in his cricketing career, his youthfulness and skill continue to be a significant asset to the Pakistani national cricket team. With each passing year, he proves that he is not only a talented athlete but also a loving and valued family member.

The birthday boy is all set to return to international cricket after four months when he was named in the Pakistan squads for the series against New Zealand, which will be played in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi from April 14 to May 7.

Shaheen had missed five Tests and three ODIs against England and New Zealand post the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 as he was completing his rehabilitation following a knee injury he had sustained during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July.

He had subsequently missed the second Test against Sri Lanka, ODI series against the Netherlands, ACC Asia Cup in the UAE and the seven-match T20I series in Pakistan.

The emerging cricket star, who has taken 99 Test, 62 ODI and 58 T20I wickets, staged a remarkable comeback in the Pakistan Super League 8 when he inspired Lahore Qalandars to become the first side to successfully defend the title.

Not only that, Shaheen’s own performance was outstanding both with the bat and the ball — he scored 133 runs at a strike rate of 168.35 and grabbed 19 wickets at an economy rate of 9.13.