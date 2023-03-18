PSL 2023 final: Aqsa Afridi cheers for Shaheen Afridi during LQ vs MS clash

As the race for Pakistan Super League (PSL) final continues, cricket great Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter, Aqsa Afridi, was seen cheering for her brother-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Defending champions Lahore Qalandars locked horns with Multan Sultans in the final of the eighth season of the PSL at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Saturday.
Aqsa's picture from the stadium went viral on Twitter when she was seen cheering for Shaheen-led Qalandars after he scored a number of boundaries.
However, initially, fans confused Aqsa with Shaheen's wife — Ansha Afridi — as the two sisters have similar facial features and started giving credit to her for Shaheen’s phenomenal performance today.
Fans thought newly-married Ansha was there in the stadium to support her husband. However, unfortunately for Shaheen, it wasn't Ansha but her elder sister Aqsa.
Here are some of the tweets where some fans are confused about whether she was Ansha or not while some die-heart Shaheen's followers were clarifying that she was Aqsa.
On February 3, the star pacer Shaheen was solemnised with Ansha at a local mosque in Karachi after being engaged for two years.
