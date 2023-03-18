PSL 2023 final: Lahore Qalandars win toss, put Multan Sultans to bowl

Representational image of image today. — PSL

Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars won the toss and put Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans to bowl in the final match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.

Qalandars and Sulltans are set to engage in the final battle for the coveted Supernova Trophy. The winner will not only lift the trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan, Jordan Cox (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (wk) and Shane Dadswell.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c and wk), Johnson Charles, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Mohammad Ilyas, IzharulHaq Naveed, Sheldon Cottrell and Carlos Brathwaite.

More to follow...