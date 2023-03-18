PSL 2023 final: Mohammad Rizwan takes back top run-scorer position from Babar Azam

Multan Sultans Skipper Mohammad Rizwan on Saturday reclaimed his spot as the highest run-scorer of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) during the tournament's final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
During the second Eliminator yesterday, Peshawar Zalmi's captain Babar Azam displaced Rizwan from this spot after scoring his 37th run in the match.
Previously, Rizwan had scored 516 runs; whereas, Babar reached 517 runs to become the highest run-scorer. Overall, Babar scored 42 in 36 balls.
Today, during the final against Lahore Qalandars at their home ground, Rizwan scored two boundaries to top the list once again with 524 runs.
Rizwan is the only batter in PSL to have scored 500+ runs in three seasons. Babar has achieved this milestone in two editions.
When this story was filed, the Sultans had scored 105-1 in 10.1 overs while chasing a mammoth 201-run target.
Earlier, in what was arguably one of the most titillating matches of the tournament, between Karachi Kings and the Sultans, Rizwan scored 110 runs off 64 balls after a sensational display of batting.
During the eight seasons of PSL. Rizwan has scored a total of 1992 runs. He has one ton and 16 fifties to his name. He also has 182 boundaries and 45 maximums.
