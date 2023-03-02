Shahid Afridi’s daughter delights after Shaheen-led Qalandars bag Gladiators wicket

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi's eldest daughter — Aqsa Afridi — attended the 18th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight being played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Thursday.
Aqsa's picture from the stadium went viral on Twitter when she was seen cheering for brother-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars after they bagged another wicket for the Quetta Gladiators.
Twitterati have confused Aqsa with Shaheen's wife — Ansha Afridi — as the two sisters have similar facial features
Fans thought newly-married Ansha was there in the stadium to support her husband. However, unfortunately for Shaheen, it wasn't Ansha but her elder sister Aqsa.
Here are some of the tweets where some fans are confused about whether she was Ansha or not while some die-heart Shaheen's followers were clarifying that she was Aqsa.
On February 3, the star pacer Shaheen was solemnised with Ansha at a local mosque in Karachi after being engaged for two years.
Vince and Roy among those who have left tournament
Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators are the bottom two teams on league table
Islamabad United currently have 6 points, Karachi Kings have four points
Sultans are currently number two on points table
Bismah captained Pakistan in 62 T20Is and 34 ODI games
58 men and eight women players have registered for the draft of the league