VIDEO: Shahid Afridi’s daughter ties the knot in Karachi

Nikah ceremony of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter, Aqsa, with Naseer Nasir was held in Karachi on Friday.
The impressive ceremony was also attended by Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is set to tie the knot with Shahid Afridi's second daughter, Ansha Afridi, — his fiancée — on February 3.
A day ago, Shaheen — along with Afridi — also showed up at the National Bank Cricket Arena to watch part of the fourth day’s play in the second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand.
This was most probably Afridi’s first public appearance with Shaheen, his to-be son-in-law, after the former’s appointment as the interim chief selector at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Both Afridis looked intimate standing against the rail and looking at the field when they were caught on the camera.
— Thumbnail image is a screengrab from video.
