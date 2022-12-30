How much Haq Mehar did Shahid Afridi's daughter get entitled to?

Nuptials of Aqsa Afridi, the eldest daughter of Pakistan's legendary skipper Shahid Afridi, Friday were performed in an elegant nikah ceremony in Karachi.
In a video surfacing on social media — in which Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi was also seen standing behind the groom, details of Aqsa’s nikah contract with Naseer Khan were being read out by the marriage solemniser.
The Nikah is a marriage contract officiated by a cleric in Muslim weddings.
During the ceremony, the Nikahkhwan (the cleric officiating the ritual) can be heard saying: “Naseer Khan, I have solemnised your nikah with Aqsa Shahid Afridi against a Haq Mehr (dower) of 131 tola silver, having a current value of Rs260,952, before these witnesses. Do you accept Aqsa Afridi — daughter of Shahid Afridi — in your nikah (as your lawfully wedded wife)?”
At this Naseer replies: “Qubool hai (I do)."

