Jennifer Lopez celebrates 20 years of ‘I’m Glad,’ says ‘can’t wait to perform it again’

Jennifer Lopez celebrated the 20-years legacy of her hit number I’m Glad.
The Marry Me actress, 53, marked the two decades of the release of the iconic hit number as she shared a flashback of her 2003 hit music video, featuring her over the top moves.
The famed video was a bold reincarnation of the iconic 1983 film, Flashdance by director David LaChappelle.
I’m Glad music video was the third release of J. Lo’s 2002 album This Is Me...Then, released on April 8, 2003.
The latest version of her album, This Is Me...Now, is set to be released this year.
Sharing on Instagram, the Shotgun Wedding star wrote, "I’m Glad! 20 years of 'I’m Glad'. Can’t wait to perform it again soon, #This Is Me Then, #This Is Me Now'"
Ahead of her music album release, Lopez has revealed that her husband Ben Affleck, who was her fiancé at the time, as the inspiration for the album and its hits, including Jenny from the Block, All I Have and Baby I Love You!
Priyanka Chopra recently called out Bollywood double-standards
Amitabh Bachchan has been an abstainer for quite some time
The track list reveals the collaborations on the album including an appearance from J-Hope
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently attended 'Air' premiere in L.A
They also came out with the promotion schedule for the comeback on April 4th
The video reveals snippets from all of the eleven tracks with new shots of the members