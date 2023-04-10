King Charles, Prince William will never meet Harry?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have received massive backlash for not revealing their plans about King Charles III's coronation, seem undecided about attending the historic event as they know senior royals won't give them much respect.

King Charles and Prince William, who totally shunned the Duke during his recent visit to the UK, won't trust Harry and Meghan anymore.

The monarch and Prince of Wales has thrashed out a new strategy to deal with the Sussexes amid the faltering relationship. The father and son have reportedly agreed to "never meet Harry alone" again, according to royal author Robert Jobson.

There are speculations and rumours that William and his father have no intentions to meet Harry and Meghan gain in future as the relationship between the two sides drops to an all-time low.

A source, close to the palace, has revealed that "King Charles, William and Kate Middleton have good feelings for Archie and Lilibet and they want them to grow with their royal cousins.



However, they claimed the senior royals have decided they would no longer treat Harry as a trusted member of the family.



Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have reportedly made it clear they won't attend the coronation if they'll be walking into a "toxic" situation as it has been confirmed that the non-working royals won't be allowed to appear on Buckhingham Palace Balcony.

