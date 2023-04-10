Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous in vintage-inspired dress as she marks Easter holiday

Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck were spotted in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

The Shotgun Wedding starlet, 53, and the Batman actor, 50, were spotted enjoying a lunch date in town ahead of the Easter holiday.

J. Lo, who is known for her stunning fashion statement, looked gorgeous in a vintage-inspired floral dress, paired with chunky leather boots.

The Marry Me actress held hands with the Air star, who looked dapper in a tan sweater, faded jeans and a pair of fresh Nike high tops.

Lopez elevated her stunning look by adding a few silver rings, a big belt buckle and a chic leather handbag.

She finished off her look with oversized sunglasses. The beloved pair, also known as Bennifer, wowed onlookers as the entered the hotel lobby holding on each other’s arms.

Lopez and Affleck’s latest outing came a few weeks after the pair dropped jaws with her stunning arrival at the Air premiere event.

At the star-studded event, the Gone Girl star praised his actress-musician wife saying, "she's brilliant and helps me in every conceivable way."