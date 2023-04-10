 
Diddy was 'not serious' about Sting payment

Diddy said he was just 'joking'

By Web Desk
April 10, 2023
Diddy has set the score straight on his claim of paying Sting $5,000 daily for the rest of his life.

The Coming Home rapper took to Twitter, saying, “I want y’all to understand I was joking! It’s called being facetious! Me and @OfficialSting have been friends for a long time! He never charged me $3K or $5K a day for ‘Missing You.’ He probably makes more than $5K a day from one of the biggest songs in history.”

Previously, the rapper reacted to an older interview clip with the musician. The 71-year-old said he got royalties for their hit 1983 track, Every Breath You Take, which Diddy sampled in his popular I’ll Be Missing You song.

The 53-year-old reportedly was obliged to pay the fee as he sampled the song without permission in 1997.

Following the re-surfaced clip, Diddy tweeted to confirm that he pays Sting “5k a day.”