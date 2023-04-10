Diddy was 'not serious' about Sting payment

Diddy has set the score straight on his claim of paying Sting $5,000 daily for the rest of his life.
The Coming Home rapper took to Twitter, saying, “I want y’all to understand I was joking! It’s called being facetious! Me and @OfficialSting have been friends for a long time! He never charged me $3K or $5K a day for ‘Missing You.’ He probably makes more than $5K a day from one of the biggest songs in history.”
Previously, the rapper reacted to an older interview clip with the musician. The 71-year-old said he got royalties for their hit 1983 track, Every Breath You Take, which Diddy sampled in his popular I’ll Be Missing You song.
The 53-year-old reportedly was obliged to pay the fee as he sampled the song without permission in 1997.
Following the re-surfaced clip, Diddy tweeted to confirm that he pays Sting “5k a day.”
