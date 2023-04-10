Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to have Easter hunt at California home?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known for celebrating significant holidays in a grand way.

It seems like their Easter weekend would have not been much different. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet probably would have celebrated Easter Sunday morning at their Montecito mansion munching on chocolate eggs.

According to Express.co.uk, in the past, the California-based family have used their huge Montecito mansion to its full advantage for the holiday. Known for being very hands-on with their two children, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex typically enjoy hosting an extravagant Easter egg hunt in the mansion’s impressive garden.

In last year’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the couple shared a home video from a previous egg hunt at their home. The clip, shown in the six-part series, sees the pair along with Meghan’s mother Doria crafting an Easter egg hunt trail for Archie in their garden.

At the time of the footage, Meghan was pregnant with Lilibet but it is thought that the one-year-old princess will join in on this year’s celebrations.

Meanwhile, the royal family celebrated their first Easter without the late Queen Elizabeth, led by King Charles.

As per tradition, the King and Queen Consort stepped out on Sunday for an Easter church service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton with their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

They were also joined by Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Zara and Mike Tindall, Peter Phillips and more.