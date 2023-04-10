King Charles facing slave trade accusations that want the Firm ‘hitting bankruptcy’

File Footage

King Charles has just been warned about being 'cautious' about the 'nefarious forces’ that are at work around him, and wanting the Firm bankrupt.



These claims and accusations have been issued by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton.

According to GB News, “King Charles needs to wise up to nefarious forces behind this campaign who want nothing less than the Royal Family and the United Kingdom itself to be made bankrupt via historic reparations for the sins of our fathers centuries ago.”

For those unversed, The Guardian’s accusations have come as part of ‘incendiary articles’ with the headlines against King Charles, an example being the Firm’s past links to the slave trade.