'Renfield' star opens up on 'Dracula'

Renfield actor Nicholas Hoult weighed in on fresh take on the horror-comedy film.

During an interview with Digital Spy, the Warm Bodies actor said about his fellow star, "You're being too harsh on yourself with your little eyeball.

From an actor's standpoint, I know how difficult prosthetic, big make-ups like that are to wear, so I was amazed by how patient and gracious you were with the whole thing. The make-up looked amazing, what Christien Tinsley designed."

The actor added, "From a character standpoint, Renfield does care about Dracula and wants to nurse him back to health and it's difficult to see someone, even if you have a complicated relationship, in pain and hurt like that, so he's nurturing and wants to take care of him."

Previously, Nicholas Cage said that he prepared for the role after studying Frank Langella's 1979 version of the Transylvanian terror, along with Gary Oldman's "sumptuous" effort from 1992.

"What makes it super fun is that it's a comedy," he said about the movie. "And when you get that tone right – comedy and horror – like An American Werewolf in London, it's a blast."