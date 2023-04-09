Cabinet discusses funds for elections, other key issues

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a cabinet meeting at the PM House in Islamabad on May 10, 2022. — APP

ISLAMABAD: A cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was held Sunday to discuss various matters related to the country's ongoing political and constitutional crisis.

The agenda of the meeting, as per sources, included discussions on the issue of funds for elections in Punjab, the federal government's decision on the provision of the funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Meanwhile, officials were asked to sit out the cabinet meeting, sources told Geo News.

The sources earlier mentioned that the meeting would also discuss President Dr Arif Alvi's decision to return the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, Justice Athar Minallah’s dissenting note, and Supreme Court's verdict on polls, while deliberation on the country’s political and economic issues would also come under discussion.

The meeting, held via video link with the premier and most ministers joining it online, was conducted to devise a strategy to address matters surrounding the bill with the government’s legal team in attendance.

According to the sources, the federal cabinet meeting also approved the decisions taken during the National Security Council (NSC) meeting that took place on Friday.

Ministers, who joined the cabinet meeting from the PM House, included Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Overseas Pakistanis Minister Sajid Toori, Housing Minister Maulana Abdul Wasay, State Minister Hashim Notezai, while the prime minister’s advisor Ameer Muqam was also present in-person.

Those who attended online included Economic Affairs Minister Ayaz Sadiq and Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq.

President returns bill, requests reconsideration

A day earlier, President Alvi returned the bill curtailing the chief justice's powers with a request for reconsideration in order to meet the scrutiny about its validity.



The bill is aimed at curtailing the powers of the chief justice — including the suo motu and the formation of benches. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has strongly condemned the move to pass the legislation and said it is an "attack on the judiciary".

The president returned the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 for reconsideration to the parliament as per the provisions of the Article 75 of the Constitution, stating that the bill prima-facie travels beyond the competence of the parliament and can be assailed as colourable legislation.

President Alvi said that SC Rules 1980 had been "made and in force duly validated and adopted by the Constitution itself" under enabling provisions such as Article 191 of the Constitution which empowers the top court to make rules regulating the practice and procedure of the court.

"These time-tested rules are being followed ever since the year 1980 —any tinkering with the same may tantamount to interference with the internal working of the Court, its autonomy and independence," the letter stated.

The bill was approved by both houses of the parliament last month and sent to the president for assent amid a deepening political and constitutional crisis in the country over elections in Punjab and KP.

After Alvi's refusal to assent to the legislation, the government is likely to get through this bill from a joint session of the parliament.

Later, PM Shehbaz castigated the president for his move to return the bill unsigned, calling it "most unfortunate".

"Through his conduct, he has belittled the august Office by acting as a worker of the PTI, one who is beholden to Imran Niazi more than the Constitution & demands of his Office," he added.

NSC decides all-out anti-terror operation

The NSC in its meeting on Friday had decided to kick start an all-out comprehensive operation against militant outfits to root out the menace of terrorism from the country.

"The meeting agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation — with renewed vigour and determination — with the [help] of the entire nation and the government, which will rid the country of the menace of terrorism," the statement mentioned.

This all-around and comprehensive operation to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in all its forms from Pakistan will also include efforts at the political, diplomatic, security, economic, and social levels.

A high-level committee has also been formed in this regard and will make recommendations regarding the implementation and limitations within two weeks, the statement said.

The meeting, according to the statement, emphasised comprehensive national security — in which the relief of the people was central. "The forum was informed that the government was taking steps in this regard."