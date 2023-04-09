Hugh Grant: 'Understands audience hate'

Hugh Grant said that audiences "hates actors and like to see them mocked."

Speaking to JOE about his new film Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, the British actor said, "I think people, audiences, like to see actors mocked, even gently as it is in this film. Because basically they hate us and I understand that."

Recently, The Notting Hill star also revealed the film's titles that he wanted to remove from his IMDb page.

"The thing is, I would happily shred my CV because I specialised in being bad for decades really," he joked on The Late Late Show With James Corden

"As you know, as someone in the industry, it's one thing for me to say that I was bad, but I can't bring down the rest of the wonderful colleagues who worked with me on any film by saying it was bad, so that's my dilemma," the actor added.

The 62-year-old named the titles, "The Lady And The Highwayman. Mid-Eighties, film made for television. I'm a highwayman, I'm meant to be sexy, low-budget, bad wig, bad hat. I look like Deputy Dawg.

When I'm tense, my voice goes up two octaves so Deputy Dawg would come leaping out of trees when a carriage went past and go, 'Stand and deliver!' And, it's poor."