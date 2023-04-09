Caroline Manzo refuses to return to ‘The Real Housewives’ after 'traumatic girls trip'

Caroline Manzo expressed her disappointment with The Real Housewives while announcing that she will never ever return back to the show.

Manzo shared her plans of not returning to the reality shows The Real Housewives of New Jersey or The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip after her "traumatic" incident with Brandi Glanville.



The American actress made the statements during her appearance on the podcast Two T’s in a Pod hosted by Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge.

Where, Mellencamp read the latest statements Glanville made about what happened while filming Peacock’s RHUGT that had the streamer launch an investigation following charges of sexual assault.

"This is very traumatic for me," Manzo said. "This is a really large onion with a lot of layers and I guess it will play out. That statement is disappointing to me. I don’t want to talk too much about because I’m going through a lot with it and I’m processing it all."

Manzo revealed that she has not talked to Glanville since the incident and that the investigation was over.

Reflecting on her experience, Manzo mentioned she would “never” do a Girls Trip Again.

After the hosts questioned if it truly was "never", the former reality star assured saying, “Never, never, never,” sharing the same sentiment about a possible return to RHONJ.

However, Manzo did say that there would be a way to possibly persuade her to get back, but it is seemingly far-fetched.

"For me to go back it would have to be a number that was financially irresponsible to walk away from. And I’ve been offered a lot of money in the real world but it was never anything worth it to me to go back to that. So now, no," she added.

Meanwhile, Glanville recently spoke out after being sent home from RHUGT after Manzo left the trip following the reported incident.

The former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills claimed to feeling set up.

“I can speak on anything I want to speak on-it was at the end of an 18-hour [work] day at our belly dancing party & I’d like to see footage on it beforehand as both myself & Caroline were very intoxicated,” Glanville tweeted.

Glanville continued in a second tweet adding, “I’m expletive sick of this narrative. I was hired for a 2nd season of girls trip cuz they LOVED what I did on 1st season I was told to bring the party just like before & that’s exactly what I did & I was punished for it. It feels like a fucking set up. It’s BS & Caroline was fine.”