Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have little choice but to accept King Charles invitation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned they have little choice but to accept King Charles invitation for coronation as their careers depend on it.



The California-based royal couple have yet to confirm whether they will attend the historic event at Westminster Abbey, on May 6.

Royal expert Daniela Esler has warned Meghan Markle and Harry will have to accept the invitation because their “careers depend on it”.

Prince Harry and Meghan spokesperson said last month "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation."

"An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

According to Express UK, Daniela Esler believes: “Their (Meghan and Harry) careers, livelihoods and ongoing invitations to Oprah’s mimosa brunches are entirely dependent on public interest in them and that, in turn, is entirely dependent on their royal status.”