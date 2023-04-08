Maggie Rogers will sell her tour tickets at the box office

"Tomorrow, you can go to your local box office and buy a ticket in person,"

American singer Maggie Rogers announced on April 7th that she will be selling the tickets for her tour at the box office in person. She explained that she wants to avoid the frequent issues faced by fans when buying tickets online.

She gave further details in an Instagram post, adding: “Come buy a concert ticket like it’s 1965…Pre-sale starts tomorrow and we’re doing things a little bit differently this time. Over the last few months, there’s been a lot of conversation about how intense ticketing fees are and how insane bot activity is, and how tough it is to just get tickets into the hands of fans.

A lot of people, including me, are frustrated and concerned and I’ve been thinking about a way to sort of give people another option. So, we’re going old school. Tomorrow, you can go to your local box office and buy a ticket in person. Seems a little obvious but it’s a way to get rid of some of the fees and get tickets directly into your hands.”