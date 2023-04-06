Matt Damon celebrates twenty years of meeting wife Luciana at the Jimmy Fallon show

Matt Damon gushed about meeting wife Luciana Barroso Damon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In an appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to promote his new film Air, Matt Damon celebrated 20 years when he first met his wife Luciana Barroso.



"It's really weird. The movie Air is opening today, and we realized that Michael Jordan wore two numbers in his career, 45 and 23, and the date is 4/5/23," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "Isn't that crazy?"

Then he added with a laugh, "But much more importantly, it's 20 years since I met Lucy."

Damon and Lucy first met Miami Beach while shooting for the comedy film Stuck on You. The two started dating in 2003 after that. and tied the knot in a private ceremony in New York City in December 2005.







