Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about her chat show

Kareena Kapoor has been hosting What Women Want for last four seasons and she has discussed various important topics with several superstars of the industry. She was asked by a fan that why she invites only friends and family to her chat show.

In a new YouTube clip shared by Mirchi Plus, a fan asked Kareena, “Kareena, you mostly invite your friends and family to your show. Is it because other celebs refuse to come or because you don't want to call them?”

To which Kareena replied, “You all, the audience, are extremely interested in my family and friends. People want to see us talk, and see us sit together wondering what our conversations are like. You want to listen to their views of her family and friends."

Kareena was also asked by a fan about her poor Hindi, to which she said, “Why is it weird? Because in films, we get time to memorise our dialogues, and here the director hardly gives me any time, or maybe I don’t give her enough time."