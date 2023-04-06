King Charles greenlights research into monarchy’s racist history

file footage

King Charles is reportedly open to the idea of a thorough research into the British monarchy’s links to the transatlantic slave trade of the 17th and 18th centuries, reported The Guardian.

As per reports, the monarch has ‘embraced’ an independent study, being carried out as part of a PHD project by historian Camilla de Koning, which seeks to investigate the Crown’s role in slave trading, as he believes that the ‘time has come’ for this conversation.

Full access to the Royal Archives and the Royal Collection has been granted to the University of Manchester for de Koning’s research, which is co-sponsored by Historic Royal Palaces.

As per of the research, a previously unseen document revealed that King William III had shares to the slave-trading Royal African Company transferred to him by slave trader Edward Colston back in 1689.

In light of this, a spokesman for King Charles from Buckingham Palace assured that the ‘King said he wants to help further understanding of slavery's impact with vigour and determination’.

The spokesman added: “Given the complexities of the issues it is important to explore them as thoroughly as possible.”

It is pertinent to mention that King Charles also addressed monarchy’s ties to slave trading last year during his trip to Rwanda, where he said: “I cannot describe the depths of my personal sorrow at the suffering of so many, as I continue to deepen my own understanding of slavery's enduring impact.”