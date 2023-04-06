Shah Rukh, Salman Khan's 'Pathaan vs Tiger': Aditya Chopra entrusts THIS man to direct the film

Siddharth Anand directed blockbuster film 'Pathaan'

Siddharth Anand will be directing Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s upcoming two-hero film Pathaan vs Tiger, sources.

As per the reports, producer Aditya Chopra has full faith in Siddharth to direct the next Biggy.

Sources stated: “Aditya Chopra believes Sidharth Anand is the right person to deliver the never been seen before action spectacle between two Boly giants with Tiger vs Pathaan. Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full-fledged film since Karan Arjun and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount Tiger vs Pathaan as the biggest film that India has ever produced.”

Previously, Aanad directed film Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan that turned out to be the highest grossing Hindi film. Therefore, all eyes are on him to make another blockbuster film back by Yash Raj Films (YRF).

YRF spy universe is new records at the box office. The production house is coming up with War 2 next with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Sources claim that it will be directed by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, reports Pinkvilla.