Bobby Deol flaunts his flawless physique, leaves fans gushing

Bobby Deol poses shirtless on sets of Animal

Bobby Deol is right now shooting for Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. He posed shirtless on sets of film showing off his ripped physique, leaving his fans gushing.





The picture is posted on multiple paparazzi accounts where Bobby can be seen standing in front of vanity van posing. The actor is flaunting his perfectly toned body. A paparazzi account shared the picture with caption, "Bobby Deol breaks the internet with his shirtless picture from the sets of his upcoming film Animal. We are totally smitten by his massive dedication.”

Some days ago, Bobby and Ranbir were also spotted in casual outfits interacting with fans. Before that, Ranbir was spotted at a hospital where his look slightly resembled with Shahid Kapoor from Kabir Singh.

Animal will hit theatres on August 11 2023.