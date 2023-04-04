Chris Hemsworth unveils action-packed 'Extraction 2' trailer amid retirement plans

Chris Hemsworth is all set to bring his intense avatar on screen again as he dropped the much-anticipated teaser trailer of his upcoming Netflix film Extraction 2.
On Monday, the Thor star, 39, shared a new teaser trailer of the much-awaited sequel to the streamer’s 2020 action hit starring Hemsworth as the skilled mercenary, Tyler Rake.
The high-octane action-thriller is directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo.
Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Chris wrote, “You only get one shot at a second chance. EXTRACTION 2 debuts globally June 16, only on @Netflix. #TylerRakeLives”
Extraction 2 will hit the streamer on June 16. The movie’s official synopsis reads, “after barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.”
The trailer comes amid reports that Chris has been planning to take on fewer acting roles after learning he’s at a high risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease later in life.
