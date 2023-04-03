'Beau Is Afraid' director commends Joaquin Phoenix for his authenticity

Known for Indie hits, Midsommar director Ari Aster is now working with one of the most loved actors of his generation. The Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Beau Is Afraid' is among the most anticipated Independent films this summer.
In a new interview with The New York Times, Aster and Phoenix had nothing but praise for each other.
“Joaquin is ruthlessly investigative,” Aster said. “If something feels false or not right, he won’t be able to do it. It’s not even about him refusing to do something — his body will stop him.”
Phoenix backed Aster’s comments, explaining that an immediate authenticity between them prompted both to do better work.
“I knew that I could never, ever just ‘act’ in front of Ari — it’s something that I find repulsive and difficult to do,” Phoenix said. “You couldn’t do that with Ari. He would sense it immediately. It’s nice to know that you are working with somebody like that.”
Aster admitted to the New York Times that his next project after Beau Is Afraid will “almost certainly” be a Western.
“Sometimes it’s as simple as: I could be around you for four months because I like the way you talk about these characters,” Phoenix said. “And I can see that you have a willingness to push yourself, and to be pushed and to push back, and that’s exciting to me.”
“Beau Is Afraid” opens in select theaters on April 14 before expanding nationally on April 21.
Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi admits he would 'quit' music for the sake of his mental health
Ranveer Singh sets the stage on fire by dancing on 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' with SRK at NMACC
The interview was telling of his relationship with his father and brother more rather his wife Meghan Markle
Selena Gomez was spotted dancing and singing along with sister Gracie at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show
Samuel L. Jackson returns for 'one last fight' against Skrulls in trailer for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'
Meghan Markle is outfit choices seemingly reflect her dynamics with the Royal family and the press