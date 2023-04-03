Prince Harry admits feeling 'more connected' to a fox than 'Windsors in castle'

Prince Harry is opening up about a spiritual interaction with a fox during this Eton days.
Admitting he was under the influence of weed, the Duke of Sussex recalls felling ‘powerful kinship’ with a stray fox.
He pens: “It froze under one of the orange streetlights. I froze too, and leaned out of the window. A fox! Staring straight at me! Look! W What, mate? Nothing. I whispered to the fox: Hello, mate. How’s it going? What are you on about? Nothing, nothing. Maybe it was the weed—undoubtedly it was the weed—but I felt a piercing and powerful kinship with that fox.”
Harry admits: “I felt more connected to that fox than I did to the boys in the bathroom, the other boys at Eton—even the Windsors in the distant castle. In fact, this little fox, like the leopard in Botswana, seemed like a messenger, sent to me from some other realm. Or perhaps from the future.”
Prince Harry gives a subtle nod to his wife Meghan Markle during visit to UK
'Gone With The Wind' Margaret Mitchell's classic novel will be having trigger warning for distressful depictions
"Charles always wanted a girl. I knew Harry was a boy and I didn't tell him," Princess Diana told her secret...
Prince William needs not Prince Harry to ‘spoil things’ further for him
Prince Harry and King Charles’ relationship reportedly holds no chance of mending
A new parody book pokes fun at some of the wildest revelations in Prince Harry’s best-selling memoir Spare