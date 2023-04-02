'Gone With The Wind' to have trigger warning for 'hurtful' and 'harmful' depictions of slavery

Gone With The Wind novel by Margaret Mitchell will finally be getting a trigger warning for the 21st century readers who are affected by the graphic descriptions of the 19th century slavery.

Publisher Pan Macmillan has decided to add a warning to new editions of Margaret Mitchell’s classic novel, published in 1936, because readers may find the description "hurtful or indeed harmful," The Daily Telegraph in the UK reported.

On the contrary to Agatha Christie's works, which have been edited to remove content considered objectionable in 2023, Mitchell's copy hasn't been edited by the warning will be about "of “shocking elements" and "the romanticization of a shocking era in our history."

The warning reads, "The novel includes the representation of unacceptable practices, racist and stereotypical depictions and troubling themes, characterisation, language and imagery."

Furthermore, the new editions of the novel will contain a foreword from historical fiction writer Philippa Gregory, who will discuss the "white supremacist" parts of the story, cited from Deadline.

The Telegraph also reports the publisher asked Gregory, a white writer, to provide the essay, "in order to avoid inflicting emotional labour on a minority writer."