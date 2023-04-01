Pete Davidson recalls heartbreaking moment he learned his father died on 9/11

Pete Davidson recalled the tragic death of his father Scott Davidson, who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The former Saturday Night Live star also spoke about his mental health and his ongoing therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Pete, now 29, was just seven years old when his father, a firefighter died during the tragic World Trade Centre incident.

The comedian, during an appearance on Jon Bernthal's Real Ones podcast, said his father "told me he was going to pick me up on 9/11," before the worst happened.

"I got picked up by my mom. She didn't tell me what was going on for like three days. She kept telling me dad's at work, I had no idea.

"My mom's like, 'You're just grounded, you're not allowed to watch TV,” he recalled, adding, "I was like, 'What? I didn't do anything'. And then one night I turn on the TV and I saw my dad on TV.”

Pete shared, “they're like, 'These are all the fireman who are dead'." He said it was a very "weird" time for his family, who didn't know for weeks whether his father was actually alive or dead as rescue missions continued to pull people from the rubble.

"There was just some sort of hope and it was just up and down and nobody knew the right way to deal with it."

Pete said he has struggled to trust people since his father's death, adding: "Dad says he's going to pick you up, he doesn't, so for life I don't believe anyone."

“I'm trying to learn how to believe people and Hollywood isn't the best place to learn that skill. I went from traumatic life to high school traumatic life, because Hollywood's like high school."