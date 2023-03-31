Ed Sheeran details Jamal Edwards helped launch his career, recalls last phone call

Ed Sheeran shared that he spoke with his late friend and star Jamal Edwards just hours before his death.

The Shape of You singer opened it about his final conversation with Edwards and shared how the late son of Loose Women star Brenda Edwards helped him launch hi music career.

Sheeran, during his appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday, reflected on how “everything started falling into place” after Edwards’ help.

“I was this struggling up-and-coming musician wanting anyone to take me seriously and no-one was taking me seriously.

“I was fat, scraggly ginger hair, I had a tiny guitar and I used to rap and beatbox and everyone kind of saw me as a joke,” he added.

“Jamal put me on his channel, which at the time on YouTube was the coolest channel to be on, and as soon as he put me on, everything started to fall into place.”

Edwards, who died in February last year at the age of 31, founded the music platform SBTV in 2006.

Sheeran went on to add, “the day he passed away we were meant to be shooting a music video.” He also revealed that he and Edwards had a phone call for “four hours, probably.”

Sheeran’s sixth studio album called – (the mathematical symbol for subtract), is scheduled for release on May 5.