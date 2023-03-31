Prince William made 'excuses' to get out of media engagement, says Prince Harry

Prince William wanted to stay away from paparazzi during vacations, notes Prince Harry.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits his elder brother would make excuse to miss out on Klosters.

He pens: “So that was his excuse for not coming to Klosters that year. He preferred to stay behind at Granny’s estate in Norfolk, twenty thousand acres we both adored: Sandringham. Rather shoot partridges, he told Pa. A lie. Pa didn’t know it was a lie, but I did. The real reason Willy was staying at home was that he couldn’t face the Wall.”

Harry adds: “Before skiing at Klosters we’d always have to walk to a designated spot at the foot of the mountain and stand before seventy or so photographers, arranged in three or four ascending tiers—the Wall.”