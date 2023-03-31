Prince William made 'excuses' to get out of media engagement, says Prince Harry

Prince William wanted to stay away from paparazzi during vacations, notes Prince Harry.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits his elder brother would make excuse to miss out on Klosters.
He pens: “So that was his excuse for not coming to Klosters that year. He preferred to stay behind at Granny’s estate in Norfolk, twenty thousand acres we both adored: Sandringham. Rather shoot partridges, he told Pa. A lie. Pa didn’t know it was a lie, but I did. The real reason Willy was staying at home was that he couldn’t face the Wall.”
Harry adds: “Before skiing at Klosters we’d always have to walk to a designated spot at the foot of the mountain and stand before seventy or so photographers, arranged in three or four ascending tiers—the Wall.”
Taron Egerton revealed how much he disliked his mustache in 'Tetris'
Prince Harry talks about protecting Prince William from attacks
Prince Harry speaks about the distance between the royal family and the general public
Jonathan Majors was arrested over the weekend in Manhattan on assault and harassment charges
Adriana Lima brings her family to the red carpet in a rare appearance
Prince Harry leaving nothing good between him and royal family?