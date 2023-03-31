Prince Harry loved mingling 'freely' with all 'creatures' in Africa

Prince Harry talks about his immense love for Africa.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits he loved how distance was not important in the region, unlike in his family.

He pens: “In Africa distance dissolved. All creatures mingled freely. Only the lion walked with his head in the air, only the elephant had an emperor’s strut, and even they weren’t totally aloof. They mingled daily among their subjects. They had no choice.”

Harry adds: “Yes, there was predation and prey, life could be nasty and brutish and short, but to my teenage eyes it all looked like distilled democracy. Utopia. And that wasn’t even counting the bear hugs and high fives from all the trackers and guides.”