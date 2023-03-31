Prince Harry loved mingling 'freely' with all 'creatures' in Africa

Prince Harry talks about his immense love for Africa.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits he loved how distance was not important in the region, unlike in his family.
He pens: “In Africa distance dissolved. All creatures mingled freely. Only the lion walked with his head in the air, only the elephant had an emperor’s strut, and even they weren’t totally aloof. They mingled daily among their subjects. They had no choice.”
Harry adds: “Yes, there was predation and prey, life could be nasty and brutish and short, but to my teenage eyes it all looked like distilled democracy. Utopia. And that wasn’t even counting the bear hugs and high fives from all the trackers and guides.”
Taron Egerton revealed how much he disliked his mustache in 'Tetris'
Prince Harry talks about protecting Prince William from attacks
Prince Harry speaks about the distance between the royal family and the general public
Jonathan Majors was arrested over the weekend in Manhattan on assault and harassment charges
Adriana Lima brings her family to the red carpet in a rare appearance
Prince Harry leaving nothing good between him and royal family?