Katie Holmes enjoys a walk in New York City with her daughter Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes was spotted out and about in New York City with daughter from ex Tom Cruise.
On Wednesday, March 29, Katie Holmes was seen in a chic ensemble, strolling with her daughter Suri Cruise.
As per Daily Mail, Holmes, 44, repeated her jacket and hat that she was previously seen in a week earlier.
Meanwhile, Suri, 16, whom she shares with Tom Cruise, was also dressed in a relaxed manner just like her mother as she wore an unbuttoned jacket over a white T-shirt underneath it, and paired with baggy gray Alo sweatpants.
The mother-daughter duo appeared to be having a good time and were also grinning ear to ear.
