Prince Harry responsible for breaking down his relationship

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been branded the ‘author’ of the ‘complete breakdown’ in his relationship with the Royal Family.



These warnings and accusations has been issued by Online Editor Tom Slater.

The chat was alongside Sky News host Andrew Bolt, and there, Mr Slater admitted, “It’s tragic when you obviously think this is a family which have been torn apart over this very public and acrimonious split.”



At the same time though “you can’t help but think that Harry is really the author of this complete breakdown in the relationship.”

Before concluding he also admitted, “It seems like one of the fundamental concerns that a lot of the royals have is that meeting with them.”