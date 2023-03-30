Watch: Meghan Markle’s son Archie flexes musical talent in homemade drumming video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son has just shown off his musical talent in a homemade video.
The video shows off the little tyke banging on a yellow saucepan with wooden sticks.
Shortly after the performance Archie can be heard, “Was that a good song? Do you want me to play it again mummy?”
To this, Meghan replies by saying, “That was such a good song, it was awesome. Yes please, thank you.”
Even Meghan’s hand could be seen patting his back, while on top of his sofa.
Linda Thompson dated Lisa Marie’s father Elvis Presley from 1972 to 1976
Prince Harry made a surprise return to the UK to attend a hearing at the High Court in London.
Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were spotted holding hands and sharing a smooch in NYC’s SoHo neighbourhood on Thursday,...
King Charles memorably had a series of accidents in the early days of his reign owing to dreaded leaking fountain pens.
Brad Pitt owned the impressive Los Angeles property, which is located in the Los Feliz neighbourhood, for 30 years.
Jonah Hill and OIivia Millar were first spotted spending time together in Santa Barbara in September 2022