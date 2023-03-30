Watch: Meghan Markle’s son Archie flexes musical talent in homemade drumming video

 
A video has leaked that shows off Prince Harry’s son Archie drumming

By Web Desk
March 30, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son has just shown off his musical talent in a homemade video.

The video shows off the little tyke banging on a yellow saucepan with wooden sticks.

Shortly after the performance Archie can be heard, “Was that a good song? Do you want me to play it again mummy?”

To this, Meghan replies by saying, “That was such a good song, it was awesome. Yes please, thank you.”

Even Meghan’s hand could be seen patting his back, while on top of his sofa. 

