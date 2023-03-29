Jennifer Aniston says 'comedy has evolved'

Jennifer Aniston has responded to the generation that finds 'Friends' offensive, saying 'comedy has evolved'.

The 54-year-old, who shot to fame with her role as Rachel Green in American sitcom "Friends", wished that "we could all make fun of ourselves a little bit more."



"Now it’s a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life,” she told AFP.

Years ago, “you could joke about a bigot and have a laugh — that was hysterical. And it was about educating people on how ridiculous people were,” Jennifer added.

"And now we’re not allowed to do that. Comedy has evolved, movies have evolved,” she said.

“There’s a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of Friends and find them offensive,” the actress acknowledged.

"There were things that were never intentional and others… well, we should have thought it through — but I don’t think there was a sensitivity like there is now," she continued.

"Everybody needs funny! The world needs humour! We can’t take ourselves too seriously. Especially in the United States. Everyone is far too divided," Jennifer said passionately.