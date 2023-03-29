Anubhav Sinha talks about Bheed and its popularity

Anubhav Sinha addresses popularity of Bheed

Anubhav Sinha states that while his film Bheed has garnered good reviews, he is sort of surprised that not many people showed up to cinema to watch the film.

Talking about the responses, he said, "Sometimes you make a film which is rejected and you understand that even if it's a great film, people didn't connect with it. Over time you'll learn to live with it. Or you make a film where people love it and they go to the theatres and they see it."

He further added, "This film has received so much love and adulation and respect. People are writing pages on WhatsApp and on Facebook, more reviews than I have ever read. But there's nobody in the theatres. But it makes a slightly bizarre feeling. I'm half happy and half intrigued."

Bheed is out in cinemas and being highly appreciated.