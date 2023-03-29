Karachi weather update: Light rain expected tonight

Commuters ride on a motorbike along a road during rainfall in Karachi. — AFP/ File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated the possibility of light rain and drizzle in the metropolis by today (Wednesday) evening or night, Geo News reported.



According to the Met department, partly cloudy weather is expected over the next 24 hours in Karachi, while there is a possibility of light rain and drizzle in the evening or at night.

The maximum temperature in the city may hover between 31°C to 33°C and the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.9°C, the Met office shared.

Meanwhile, humidity was recorded at 76% and the speed of the winds blowing from the west was recorded at 14 kilometres per hour.



Earlier this week, the PMD had forecast more rain and thunderstorm with occasional gaps in different parts of the country from March 28 to 31.

According to the Met Office, rain with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms was expected in Sindh, including Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad on March 29 to 30.

The Met Office had also forecast another westerly wave to enter the western and upper parts of the country on April 1 which is likely to persist over KP, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and GB till April 4.