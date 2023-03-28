Meghan Markle ‘too hot to handle’ for Met Gala invite: Sources

file footage

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have been dubbed ‘too hot to handle’ by a celeb PR expert who also thinks that the royal duo are unlikely to score a Met Gala invite.



As per reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to be ‘snubbed’ from the annual Hollywood event that sees the who’s who of the fashion and entertainment world gather together at NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Talking to Express UK, Hollywood PR expert Jordan James revealed that he believes Harry and Meghan may get frozen out of the Met Gala, thanks to their continued onslaught against the royal family and airing of dirty laundry.

James, CEO of Unlocked PR, said: “Looking ahead to next year's Met Gala - which is arguably Hollywood's most prestigious red-carpet event - it currently remains unclear whether Prince Harry and Meghan will receive an invite or not.”

“It certainly wouldn't come as a major surprise if they were snubbed given their current status within the Royal Family and the ensuing drama,” James added.

James went on to share how attending the event could ‘boost’ Prince Harry and Meghan’s perception in America, but they are unlikely to attend.

“Attending these occasions can help boost their [Meghan and Harry] public perception in America… But I believe that even if the couple does receive an invite, they aren't likely to attend,” James stated.

He then explained: “… They will undoubtedly face scrutiny, no matter how hard they may try to minimise fallout - especially with how close this event is to the Royal Coronation.”