Here’s the complete winners list of iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023
Hosted by singer-songwriter and actor Lenny Kravitz, the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrated the most-played artists and songs
By Web Desk
March 28, 2023
Hosted by singer-songwriter and actor Lenny Kravitz, the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, March 27th, 2023.
Celebrating the most-played artists and songs across iHeartRadio stations and the app in 2022, the 10th edition of the awards some of the biggest names made the cut including Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Latto and more.
Here is the full list of winners:
Song of the Year:
About Damn Time – Lizzo
Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
As It Was – Harry Styles
Big Energy – Latto
Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends) – Imagine Dragons
First Class – Jack Harlow
Ghost – Justin Bieber
Heat Waves – Glass Animals
INDUSTRY BABY – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
Woman - Doja Cat
Artist of the Year:
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Drake
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Justin Bieber
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
AJR
Black Eyed Peas
BLACKPINK
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Parmalee
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Best Collaboration:
Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"- Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Cold Heart"- Elton John & Dua Lipa
half of my hometown – Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney
I Like You (A Happier Song) – Post Malone ft. Doja Cat
INDUSTRY BABY – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
One Right Now – Post Malone & The Weeknd
Sweetest Pie – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
Unholy – Sam Smith & Kim Petras
WAIT FOR U – Future ft. Drake & Tems
You Right – Doja Cat ft. The Weeknd
Best New Pop Artist:
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Jax
Nicky Youre
Steve Lacy
Country Song of the Year:
Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan
half of my hometown – Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney
She Had Me at Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell
The Kind of Love We Make – Luke Combs
Wasted On You – Morgan Wallen
Country Artist of the Year:
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Best New Country Artist:
Bailey Zimmerman
Cody Johnson
Elle King
Elvie Shane
Priscilla Block
Afrobeats Artist of the Year:
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
F.N.F. (Let’s Go) – Hitkidd & GloRilla
First Class – Jack Harlow
Girls Want Girls – Drake ft. Lil Baby
Super Gremlin – Kodak Black
WAIT FOR U – Future ft. Drake & Tems
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Drake
Future
Kodak Black
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
B-Lovee
GloRilla
Latto
Nardo Wick
SleazyWorld Go
R&B Song of the Year:
BREAK MY SOUL – Beyoncé
Free Mind – Tems
Hrs And Hrs – Muni Long
I Hate U – SZA
Smokin Out The Window – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
R&B Artist of the Year:
Blxst
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Muni Long
SZA
Yung Bleu
Best New R&B Artist:
Blxst
Brent Faiyaz
Muni Long
Steve Lacy
Tems
Alternative Song of the Year:
Black Summer – Red Hot Chili Peppers
EDGING – Blink-182
Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends) – Imagine Dragons
Heat Waves – Glass Animals
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) – Kate Bush
Alternative Artist of the Year:
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
twenty one pilots
Weezer
Best New Artist (Alternative & Rock):
Beach Weather
BoyWithUke
Giovannie and the Hired Guns
Turnstile
Wet Leg
Rock Song of the Year:
Black Summer – Red Hot Chili Peppers
Patient Number 9 – Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck
Planet Zero – Shinedown
So Called Life – Three Days Grace
Taking Me Back – Jack White
Rock Artist of the Year:
Ghost
Papa Roach
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Shinedown
Three Days Grace
Dance Song of the Year:
Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa
Escape- KX5, Kaskade, Deadmau5 ft. Hayla
Heaven Takes You Home – Swedish House Mafia & Connie Constance
Hot In It – Tiësto & Charli XCX
I’m Good (Blue) – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
Dance Artist of the Year:
Anabel Englund
Joel Corry
SOFI TUKKER
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song Of The Year:
El Incomprendido – Farruko/ Víctor Cárdenas/ DJ Adoni
MAMIII – Becky G & Karol G
Me Porto Bonito – Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone
Moscow Mule – Bad Bunny
PROVENZA – Karol G
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
Farruko
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Cada Quien – Grupo Firme ft. Maluma
Cómo Te Olvido – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
Si Te Pudiera Mentir – Calibre 50
Ya Solo Eres Mi Ex – La Adictiva
Ya Supérame – Grupo Firme
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal
El Fantasma
Grupo Firme
La Adictiva
Best New Latin Artist:
Blessd
Kali Uchis
Quevedo
Ryan Castro
Venesti
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
About Damn Time – Lizzo
abcdefu – GAYLE
Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan
Glimpse Of Us – Joji
Lift Me Up – Rihanna
N95 – Kendrick Lamar
pushin P – Gunna ft. Future, Young Thug
Super Freaky Girl – Nicki Minaj
Wasted On You – Morgan Wallen
We Don't Talk About Bruno – Lin-Manuel Miranda performed by the Cast of Encanto
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
As It Was – Harry Styles
Calm Down – Rema & Selena Gomez
Don't Be Shy – Tiësto & Karol G
DON'T YOU WORRY – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, David Guetta
Envovler" - Anitta
Left and Right – Charlie Puth ft. Jung Kook of BTS
Pink Venom – BLACKPINK
Tití Me Preguntó – Bad Bunny
Yet To Come – BTS
Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category
Barbz – Nicki Minaj
Beliebers – Justin Bieber
BeyHive – Beyoncé
Blinks – BLACKPINK
BTSArmy – BTS
Harries – Harry Styles
Hotties – Megan Thee Stallion
Louies – Louis Tomlinson
RihannaNavy – Rihanna
Rushers – Big Time Rush
Selenators – Selena Gomez
Swifties – Taylor Swift
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category
Bailey Zimmerman
Charli D'Amelio
Em Beihold
GAYLE
GloRilla
JVKE
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Yung Gravy
Favourite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category
Bad Bunny – SIEMPRERIC
Demi Lovato – Angelo Kritikos
Dua Lipa – Elizabeth Miranda
Halsey – Yasi
Harry Styles – Lloyd Wakefield
Louis Tomlinson – Joshua Halling
Luke Combs – David Bergman
Machine Gun Kelly – Sam Cahill
Olivia Rodrigo – DONSLENS
Post Malone – Adam DeGross
twenty one pilots - Ashley Osborn
YUNGBLUD – Tom Pallant
TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category
About Damn Time – Lizzo
As It Was – Harry Styles
Bad Habit – Steve Lacy
Bejeweled – Taylor Swift
Big Energy – Latto
CUFF IT – Beyoncé
Envolver – Anitta
Just Wanna Rock – Lil Uzi Vert
Made You Look – Meghan Trainor
Super Freaky Girl – Nicki Minaj
Unholy – Sam Smith & Kim Petras
World’s Smallest Violin – AJR
Favourite Documentary: *Socially Voted Category
Halftime – Jennifer Lopez
Life in Pink - Machine Gun Kelly
Love, Lizzo – Lizzo
Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi – Niall Horan + Lewis Capaldi
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me – Selena Gomez
Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl – Shania Twain
Sheryl – Sheryl Crow
Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby – Lil Baby
Favourite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category
Bad Bunny
Carrie Underwood
Dua Lipa
Elton John
Harry Styles
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Machine Gun Kelly
Olivia Rodrigo
Rosalía
The Weeknd
Favourite Residency: *Socially Voted Category
An Evening with Silk Sonic – Silk Sonic
Enigma + Jazz & Piano – Lady Gaga
Let’s Go!” – Shania Twain
Love In Las Vegas- John Legend
Love On Tour – Harry Styles
Play – Katy Perry
Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency – Carrie Underwood
Usher: My Way – The Las Vegas Residency – Usher
Weekends with Adele – Adele
Favourite Use of a Sample: *Socially Voted Category
Beyoncé’s Summer Renaissance – sampled Donna Summer’s I Feel Love
Blackpink’s Pink Venom – sampled 50 Cent’s P.I.M.P, Rihanna’s Pon de Replay, and Biggie’s Kick In The Door
Chlöe’s Treat Me – sampled Bubba Sparxxx & Ying Yang Twins’ Ms. New Booty
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s I’m Good (Blue) – sampled Eiffel 65’s Blue (Da Ba Dee)
DJ Khaled & Drake’s Staying Alive – sampled The Bee Gees’ Stayin’ Alive
Doja Cat’s“Vegas – sampled Shonka Dukureh’s Hound Dog
Jack Harlow’s First Class – sampled Fergie’s Glamorous
Latto’s Big Energy – sampled Mariah Carey’s Fantasy